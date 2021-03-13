First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 937,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,388 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.90% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $63,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.43. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $68.97.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

