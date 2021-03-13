First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.04. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.43 and a twelve month high of $60.20.

