First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,612 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.48% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $32,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 113,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,332,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 117,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,914. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.51. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $52.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.