First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 156,100 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the February 11th total of 339,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 978,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund alerts:

Shares of QCLN opened at $72.62 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.74.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.