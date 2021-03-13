FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,508 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,654 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 27,668 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 32,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

NYSE:FE remained flat at $$34.65 during trading hours on Friday. 8,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,957,912. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $46.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

