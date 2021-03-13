FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in FirstEnergy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in FirstEnergy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 45,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in FirstEnergy by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.