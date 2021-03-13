Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,554 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $123.86 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.58.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,147,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,095,399. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

