Fivebalance Price Up 50.2% Over Last 7 Days (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last week, Fivebalance has traded 50.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fivebalance has a market cap of $74,190.96 and approximately $1,877.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fivebalance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00050411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $409.34 or 0.00680601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00066727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00037460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00025425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Fivebalance Token Profile

FBN is a token. Fivebalance’s total supply is 772,352,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 766,552,952 tokens. Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance . Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com . Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

