FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ASET opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 19.07% of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.