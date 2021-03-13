FLIP Market Capitalization Reaches $372,431.71 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a market capitalization of $372,431.71 and $19.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00048225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.17 or 0.00655472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00066002 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025084 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00035626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLP is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

