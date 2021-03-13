Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 56,035 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Flossbach Von Storch AG reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 56,035 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Apple were worth $167,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

Apple stock opened at $121.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.90 and its 200-day moving average is $123.15. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

