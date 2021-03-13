Flow Trading Up 7.1% This Week (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Flow has a market cap of $1.12 billion and $167.79 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flow has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $36.85 or 0.00060109 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.23 or 0.00450526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00060848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00050668 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00069249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00081584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.65 or 0.00513196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011957 BTC.

About Flow

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 30,431,019 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

