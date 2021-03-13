Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the February 11th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FLOOF stock remained flat at $$0.23 during trading hours on Friday. 264,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,827. Flower One has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

About Flower One

Flower One Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces cannabis for the recreational and medical cannabis markets in Nevada. It owns and operates 400,000 square-foot greenhouse for the cultivation of marijuana and 55,000 square-foot production facility in Nevada; and 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen in Las Vegas.

