Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Position Reduced by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,373 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 23,919 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 37.1% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLO opened at $23.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 0.34. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLO. Stephens assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

