Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the February 11th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Flughafen Zürich stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.94. 32,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,551. Flughafen Zürich has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

