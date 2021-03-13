FlypMe (FYP) Price Hits $0.0435 on Top Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. FlypMe has a total market cap of $766,924.52 and approximately $5,855.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00048276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.52 or 0.00654222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00066072 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00025106 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00035640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

