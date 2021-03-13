Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,272 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 296,673 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.09% of Foot Locker worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $306,864,000 after acquiring an additional 201,040 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,482,000 after purchasing an additional 264,258 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,093,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,048 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $55,728,000 after purchasing an additional 92,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,962 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 249,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 8,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $334,659.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 216,519 shares of company stock worth $8,414,443 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FL opened at $56.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.90. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $57.37.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.35.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

