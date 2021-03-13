Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,979,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,125,352 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Ford Motor worth $369,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 346,589 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 350,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,768,742 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 855,655 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 39,223 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 996,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 189,664 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE F opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

