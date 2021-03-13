Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,851,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.76% of Forrester Research worth $77,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 213.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Forrester Research stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $849.78 million, a P/E ratio of 67.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $72,902.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,831.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Galford sold 8,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $341,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,558 shares of company stock worth $844,355 over the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

