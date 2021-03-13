Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the February 11th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FTMR remained flat at $$0.48 during trading hours on Friday. Fortem Resources has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37.

Fortem Resources Company Profile

Fortem Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Godin property covering an area of approximately 12,800 located in the Godin area of Northern Alberta. The company also holds 75% interest in the Black Dragon property covering an area of 150,178 acres located in the Moenkopi formation of the Carbon and Emery Counties, Utah; and 75% interest in the Rolling Rock Property covering an area of 130,942 acres located in the Mancos formation in the Southern Uinta Basin, Utah.

