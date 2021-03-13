Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,032 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.64% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $35,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. Equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

