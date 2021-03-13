Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,014 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of FOX worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 29.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $38.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

