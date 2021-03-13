Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of FOX worth $17,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FOX by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in FOX by 1,947.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.95.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $41.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Fox Co. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $42.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.