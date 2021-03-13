Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Fox Factory worth $9,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,216,000 after buying an additional 168,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory by 51.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,371,000 after purchasing an additional 153,031 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fox Factory by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,386,000 after purchasing an additional 135,615 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at $9,079,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOXF. Truist upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $136.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $144.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.44.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

