Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Franklin Covey reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 543.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.32. 149,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $397.50 million, a P/E ratio of -40.46, a PEG ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

