Frax Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Frax token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $103.35 million and $19.77 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.96 or 0.00459858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00061840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00051154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00068428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00083211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.49 or 0.00513098 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012056 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s total supply is 103,423,894 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

Frax Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars.

