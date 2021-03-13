Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Freshpet worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Freshpet by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $155.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.90. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $173.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,416.31, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRPT. Bank of America raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

