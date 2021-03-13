FUD.finance (FUD) Price Tops $43.69 on Top Exchanges

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, FUD.finance has traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FUD.finance token can currently be purchased for about $43.69 or 0.00071504 BTC on major exchanges. FUD.finance has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $77,913.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.96 or 0.00459858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00061840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00051154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00068428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00083211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.49 or 0.00513098 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012056 BTC.

FUD.finance Token Profile

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,414 tokens. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

