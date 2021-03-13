Full Sail Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.82. 97,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,868. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $257.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.96.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

