Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,229 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Jack in the Box worth $9,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,536,000 after acquiring an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,654,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 410,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JACK shares. TheStreet upgraded Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

JACK stock opened at $105.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.66.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

