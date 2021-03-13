Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 47,379 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,379 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Insight Enterprises worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

NSIT stock opened at $97.03 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $99.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.74 and a 200 day moving average of $67.53.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

