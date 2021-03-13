Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 569,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,119,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.64% of The RealReal as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REAL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The RealReal by 100.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The RealReal in the third quarter valued at $1,264,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The RealReal by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The RealReal by 19.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,236,000 after buying an additional 734,410 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The RealReal by 315.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 65,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 65,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $1,456,569.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,384,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,034,897.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 152,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $3,086,774.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 204,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,230.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 553,256 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,642. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

REAL opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.91. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The business had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

