Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Globus Medical worth $10,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,202,000 after acquiring an additional 373,501 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,627,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $483,013,000 after acquiring an additional 204,321 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,821,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after acquiring an additional 173,307 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMED. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,757,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

