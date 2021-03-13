Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Repligen worth $13,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,606,000 after purchasing an additional 320,301 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $55,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Repligen by 56.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,441,000 after buying an additional 239,625 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Repligen by 179.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 243,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,923,000 after buying an additional 156,283 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Repligen by 389.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after buying an additional 148,657 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Shares of RGEN opened at $194.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. Analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,546,059 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

