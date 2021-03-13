Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 182,279 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,279 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.88% of MarineMax worth $14,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $190,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 9,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $330,556.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 352,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,353,267.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,191. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarineMax stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $58.71.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

