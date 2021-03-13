Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,326,253 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 161.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326,253 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.05% of H&R Block worth $59,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in H&R Block by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in H&R Block by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 77,709 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in H&R Block by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 19,177 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research increased their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.66. 23,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,560. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

