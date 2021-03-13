Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,803 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Stepan worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Stepan by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $130.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.53. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.74. Stepan has a 12-month low of $72.10 and a 12-month high of $131.72.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total transaction of $51,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,764.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total transaction of $48,983.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

