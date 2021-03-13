Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 354,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,956,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Envista at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Envista by 596.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Envista in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000.

In other Envista news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,043.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Envista stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.46 and a beta of 2.00. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

