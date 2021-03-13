Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,491 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,603,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of BlackLine at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $55,723,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BlackLine by 42.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 961,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,828,000 after acquiring an additional 288,251 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,118,000 after acquiring an additional 152,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in BlackLine by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,426,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,695,000 after acquiring an additional 108,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

Shares of BL opened at $112.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.64 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.09.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

