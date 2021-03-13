Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,790,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of United Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,573,000 after buying an additional 223,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $159.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $181.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

