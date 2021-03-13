Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,926 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of The Simply Good Foods worth $11,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

SMPL opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.37. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

The Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

