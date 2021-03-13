Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,171 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $10,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $919.68 million, a PE ratio of 138.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 37,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $699,068.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at $41,411,988.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 30,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $566,381.53. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,811 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,786. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.