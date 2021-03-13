Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,114 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Magnite worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGNI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,775,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,494,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,644,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth approximately $18,548,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth approximately $10,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

MGNI opened at $49.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.67 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGNI. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Magnite in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $197,100.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 341,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $447,406.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,278,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,461 shares of company stock worth $7,596,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

