Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Generac worth $11,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Generac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.85.

Generac stock opened at $329.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.84. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,815. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.