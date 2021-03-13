Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,665 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of FireEye worth $12,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,955 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,626 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,356 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 250,809 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $1,132,335.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 420,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,425,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,949.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,005 shares of company stock worth $5,727,691. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FEYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

