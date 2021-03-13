Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,231 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Hub Group worth $15,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,380,000 after acquiring an additional 264,316 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Hub Group by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 309,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 198,480 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter worth about $6,623,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hub Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 392,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,698,000 after purchasing an additional 122,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 105,376 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $68.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $68.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.46.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

