Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $10,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $86.47 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The company had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.16) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRPT. UBS Group lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.27.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

