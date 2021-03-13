Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $10.33 Million Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Calix worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $805,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Calix by 528.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Calix by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 75,086 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Calix by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX opened at $46.38 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CALX. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.12.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

