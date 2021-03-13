Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $10.50 Million Holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261,221 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.02% of TriState Capital worth $10,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 517.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of TriState Capital stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $848.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

