Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $10.55 Million Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Evolent Health worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EVH. Voce Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 365.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 755,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 593,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,602,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,804,000 after buying an additional 320,848 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Evolent Health by 5,683.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 268,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 264,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,648,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,498,000 after purchasing an additional 161,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

EVH opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVH shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

